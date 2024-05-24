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Tanium Security Operations

by Tanium

Unified platform for incident detection, investigation, containment & remediation

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Tanium Security Operations Description

Tanium Security Operations is a unified platform designed to detect, investigate, contain, and remediate security incidents across enterprise endpoints. The solution provides real-time visibility and response capabilities that complement existing SIEM and EDR tools. The platform enables security teams to discover in-progress incidents, investigate root causes, and determine the full scope of threats. It provides threat hunters and incident investigators with real-time data, queries, and insights to assess attack impact. The solution incorporates organization, community, and third-party intelligence to augment existing security tools. For containment, the platform offers automated surgical containment capabilities including isolation and quarantining at scale in real time. Users can customize isolation actions to either totally isolate impacted endpoints or allow targeted connections. Temporary or long-term mitigation actions can be applied to affected or at-risk endpoints, including AppLocker and firewall modifications. Remediation capabilities allow security teams to pivot from incident alerts to investigation and remediation actions within a single console. Real-time remediation can be performed on individual endpoints, groups of endpoints, or across the entire organization simultaneously. The platform saves detection and remediation procedures that automatically apply to offline endpoints when they reconnect to the network. The solution facilitates collaboration between security and IT operations teams through a shared workspace, enabling coordinated response efforts across organizational boundaries.

Tanium Security Operations FAQ

Common questions about Tanium Security Operations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tanium Security Operations is Unified platform for incident detection, investigation, containment & remediation developed by Tanium. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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