Sniffle is a Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware, featuring support for extended length advertisement and data packets, channel selection algorithms, and PHY modes, with a Python-based host-side software and PCAP export compatibility. It supports various TI Launchpad boards and has a Wireshark compatible plugin. The tool is easy to extend and has a user-friendly interface. The setup process involves installing the required hardware devices, ARM GNU Toolchain, TI SimpleLink Low Power F2 SDK, and Python 3.9+ with PySerial. The firmware can be built using the provided makefiles and the TI SDK.