Privacy Policy for CyberSecTools Effective Date: March 14, 2023 At CyberSecTools, we are committed to protecting the privacy and security of our users' personal information. This Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use, and safeguard the data provided to us when you visit our website at https://cybersectools.com. Information We Collect 1.1 Personal Information: When you place an order on our website, we collect your name, email address, and payment information. 1.2 Non-Personal Information: We may collect non-personal information through the use of web cookies to improve your browsing experience and analyze website traffic. Use of Information 2.1 We use the personal information collected solely for the purpose of processing your orders and providing you with the products or services you have requested. 2.2 We do not share your personal information with any third parties. Children's Privacy 3.1 We do not knowingly collect any personal information from children under the age of 13. If we become aware that we have collected personal information from a child under 13, we will promptly delete such information from our records. Data Security 4.1 We implement appropriate security measures to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. Privacy Policy Updates 5.1 We reserve the right to update or modify this Privacy Policy at any time. In the event of any material changes, we will notify you by email. Contact Us If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy or our data practices, please contact us at contact@mandos.io. By using our website, you acknowledge that you have read and understood this Privacy Policy and agree to be bound by its terms.