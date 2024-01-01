ShadowCopy Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool designed for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology, which allows the creation of backup snapshots of computer volumes or files, aiding in file recovery, ransomware mitigation, and system restoration. It provides functionalities such as creating, listing, and deleting ShadowCopies, as well as exporting them to VHD files. It is important to run the tool with Administrator privileges to access all its capabilities.