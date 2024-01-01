A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
ShadowCopy Analyzer is a tool designed for cybersecurity researchers to analyze and utilize the ShadowCopy technology, which allows the creation of backup snapshots of computer volumes or files, aiding in file recovery, ransomware mitigation, and system restoration. It provides functionalities such as creating, listing, and deleting ShadowCopies, as well as exporting them to VHD files. It is important to run the tool with Administrator privileges to access all its capabilities.
A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.
Open Source computer forensics platform with modular design for easy automation and scripting.
A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.
Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.
Python tool for remote memory acquisition