Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS)

A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
IRIS is a web collaborative platform designed to assist incident responders in sharing technical details during investigations. It consists of two main parts: IrisWeb, the core web application for managing the interface and database, and IrisModules, extensions that allow third parties to process data (e.g., enrich IOCs with MISP and VT, upload EVTX into Splunk). IRIS can function without modules, but default ones are preinstalled, and additional modules can be configured in the UI under Manage > Modules. The system is shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades using Docker compose.
A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.