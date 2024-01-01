Incident Response Investigation System (IRIS) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

IRIS is a web collaborative platform designed to assist incident responders in sharing technical details during investigations. It consists of two main parts: IrisWeb, the core web application for managing the interface and database, and IrisModules, extensions that allow third parties to process data (e.g., enrich IOCs with MISP and VT, upload EVTX into Splunk). IRIS can function without modules, but default ones are preinstalled, and additional modules can be configured in the UI under Manage > Modules. The system is shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades using Docker compose.