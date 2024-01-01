Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
The Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) collects, stores, and organizes process execution, file access, network/socket endpoint creation, and other data from Linux Operating Systems for detailed analysis, aiding in incident response, threat detection, and compliance with standards like PCI-DSS and HIPAA.
Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.