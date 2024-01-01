Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) Logo

Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

The Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) collects, stores, and organizes process execution, file access, network/socket endpoint creation, and other data from Linux Operating Systems for detailed analysis, aiding in incident response, threat detection, and compliance with standards like PCI-DSS and HIPAA.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool

