peepdf 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Peepdf is a Python tool designed for PDF analysis, providing security researchers with the ability to explore PDF files for suspicious elements, supporting various filters and encodings, parsing different file versions, object streams, and encrypted files. It also offers functionalities such as decoding, string search, metadata analysis, modification of PDF files, and analysis of Javascript and shellcode.