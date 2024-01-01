DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.
Peepdf is a Python tool designed for PDF analysis, providing security researchers with the ability to explore PDF files for suspicious elements, supporting various filters and encodings, parsing different file versions, object streams, and encrypted files. It also offers functionalities such as decoding, string search, metadata analysis, modification of PDF files, and analysis of Javascript and shellcode.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.