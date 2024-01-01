Zui Logo

Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, featuring drag-and-drop data ingest, automatic detection of common data formats, schema inference, beautiful result views, named queries with version history, query session history, pinnable query fragments, right-click menus for pivoting and filtering. It is powered by Zed, offering an innovative approach to working with data known as 'Super-Structured Data'.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-analysisdata-visualization

