SolarWinds Incident Response
Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation
SolarWinds Incident Response
Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation
SolarWinds Incident Response Description
SolarWinds Incident Response is a platform designed to manage and streamline incident response processes for IT operations teams. The product focuses on reducing mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) through centralized alert management and automated workflows. The platform provides on-call scheduling and alert management capabilities to coordinate team responses. It includes features for alert deduplication to reduce alert fatigue by filtering incoming alerts. The system integrates observability data to provide unified insights into service health across databases, servers, and infrastructure components. The product incorporates AI and machine learning capabilities to help teams identify critical issues and reduce noise from non-critical alerts. It supports standardized workflows and runbooks to ensure consistent incident handling procedures across teams. Collaboration features enable teams to work together during incident response through integrations with communication platforms. The platform includes automation capabilities to handle routine tasks and allow teams to focus on remediation activities. The system is designed to support operational resilience by connecting people, processes, and technology in a centralized interface. It provides visibility into interconnected service components to help teams isolate problems and understand the scope of incidents.
SolarWinds Incident Response FAQ
Common questions about SolarWinds Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SolarWinds Incident Response is Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation developed by SolarWinds. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Collaboration.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership