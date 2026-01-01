SolarWinds Incident Response Logo

SolarWinds Incident Response

Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SolarWinds Incident Response Description

SolarWinds Incident Response is a platform designed to manage and streamline incident response processes for IT operations teams. The product focuses on reducing mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) through centralized alert management and automated workflows. The platform provides on-call scheduling and alert management capabilities to coordinate team responses. It includes features for alert deduplication to reduce alert fatigue by filtering incoming alerts. The system integrates observability data to provide unified insights into service health across databases, servers, and infrastructure components. The product incorporates AI and machine learning capabilities to help teams identify critical issues and reduce noise from non-critical alerts. It supports standardized workflows and runbooks to ensure consistent incident handling procedures across teams. Collaboration features enable teams to work together during incident response through integrations with communication platforms. The platform includes automation capabilities to handle routine tasks and allow teams to focus on remediation activities. The system is designed to support operational resilience by connecting people, processes, and technology in a centralized interface. It provides visibility into interconnected service components to help teams isolate problems and understand the scope of incidents.

SolarWinds Incident Response FAQ

Common questions about SolarWinds Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SolarWinds Incident Response is Incident response platform for alert management, collaboration, and remediation developed by SolarWinds. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Collaboration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →