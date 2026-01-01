SolarWinds Incident Response Description

SolarWinds Incident Response is a platform designed to manage and streamline incident response processes for IT operations teams. The product focuses on reducing mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) through centralized alert management and automated workflows. The platform provides on-call scheduling and alert management capabilities to coordinate team responses. It includes features for alert deduplication to reduce alert fatigue by filtering incoming alerts. The system integrates observability data to provide unified insights into service health across databases, servers, and infrastructure components. The product incorporates AI and machine learning capabilities to help teams identify critical issues and reduce noise from non-critical alerts. It supports standardized workflows and runbooks to ensure consistent incident handling procedures across teams. Collaboration features enable teams to work together during incident response through integrations with communication platforms. The platform includes automation capabilities to handle routine tasks and allow teams to focus on remediation activities. The system is designed to support operational resilience by connecting people, processes, and technology in a centralized interface. It provides visibility into interconnected service components to help teams isolate problems and understand the scope of incidents.