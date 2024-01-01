A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
libvmdk is a library and tools to access the VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) format, allowing users to read and write VMDK files. It provides a set of tools and APIs to manipulate and analyze VMDK files, making it a useful tool for digital forensics, incident response, and virtual machine management. The library is released under the LGPL-3.0 and GPL-3.0 licenses, making it a free and open-source solution for working with VMDK files.
A user-friendly and fast Forensic Analysis tool with features like tagging files and generating preview reports.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.