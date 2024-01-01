libvmdk 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

libvmdk is a library and tools to access the VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) format, allowing users to read and write VMDK files. It provides a set of tools and APIs to manipulate and analyze VMDK files, making it a useful tool for digital forensics, incident response, and virtual machine management. The library is released under the LGPL-3.0 and GPL-3.0 licenses, making it a free and open-source solution for working with VMDK files.