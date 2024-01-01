Malheur 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Malheur is a tool for the automatic analysis of malware behavior, designed to support the regular analysis of malicious software and the development of detection and defense measures. It allows for identifying novel classes of malware with similar behavior and assigning unknown malware to discovered classes. Malheur supports actions such as extraction of prototypes and clustering of behavior to provide insights into recorded behavior.