Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
Malheur is a tool for the automatic analysis of malware behavior, designed to support the regular analysis of malicious software and the development of detection and defense measures. It allows for identifying novel classes of malware with similar behavior and assigning unknown malware to discovered classes. Malheur supports actions such as extraction of prototypes and clustering of behavior to provide insights into recorded behavior.
Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.
A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
A tool that generates Yara rules from training data using logistic regression and random forest classifiers.
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.