Malheur is a tool for the automatic analysis of malware behavior, designed to support the regular analysis of malicious software and the development of detection and defense measures. It allows for identifying novel classes of malware with similar behavior and assigning unknown malware to discovered classes. Malheur supports actions such as extraction of prototypes and clustering of behavior to provide insights into recorded behavior.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning

