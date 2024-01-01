An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
stoQ is a super-simple, computer software framework that allows cyber analysts to organize and automate repetitive, data-driven tasks, freeing them to focus more attention on what matters most. It is a modern and highly modular framework that allows for quick and easy analysis of files, network traffic, IOC extraction, and more. stoQ is suitable for both individual and enterprise use, offering a robust plugin architecture and database independence.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.