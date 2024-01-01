stoQ 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

stoQ is a super-simple, computer software framework that allows cyber analysts to organize and automate repetitive, data-driven tasks, freeing them to focus more attention on what matters most. It is a modern and highly modular framework that allows for quick and easy analysis of files, network traffic, IOC extraction, and more. stoQ is suitable for both individual and enterprise use, offering a robust plugin architecture and database independence.