Bento Toolkit

Bento Toolkit



A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players



dockerpenetration-testingctfguidocker-composeburp-suite
Metasploit

Metasploit



A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.



metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
FDsploit

FDsploit



A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.



appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
JSShell

JSShell



An interactive multi-user web JS shell



interactivewebjavascriptshell
GraphQLmap

GraphQLmap



A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.



graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security
IntruderPayloads

IntruderPayloads



A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.



burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing
Recursebuster

Recursebuster



A tool for recursively querying webservers



pentestingweb-scanning
XSpear

XSpear



A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool



xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning
Gospider

Gospider



Fast web spider written in Go



crawlergoweb-scrapingdata-mining
Burp-LFI-tests

Burp-LFI-tests



A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.



appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
thc-hydra

thc-hydra



A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.



password-cracking
httprebind

httprebind



Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks



dns-rebindingssrfpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-application-security
cariddi

cariddi



A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.



api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection
XSSOauthPersistence

XSSOauthPersistence



Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth



xss
LFISuite

LFISuite



A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning



lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion
tko-subs

tko-subs



A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records



dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing
DNS Rebind Toolkit

DNS Rebind Toolkit



A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks



dnsrebindingattack-toolpenetration-testingsecurity-research
SSRFmap

SSRFmap



Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool



ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing
vaf

vaf



A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim



fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing
Sudomy

Sudomy



A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting



subdomain-enumerationbug-huntingpentestingsecurity-research
SSRF-Sheriff

SSRF-Sheriff



A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go



ssrfgoweb-securityvulnerability-scanning
