FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

JSShell 0 ( 0 ) An interactive multi-user web JS shell Offensive Security Free interactivewebjavascriptshell

GraphQLmap 0 ( 0 ) A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes. Offensive Security Free graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security

IntruderPayloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting. Offensive Security Free burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing

Recursebuster 0 ( 0 ) A tool for recursively querying webservers Offensive Security Free pentestingweb-scanning

XSpear 0 ( 0 ) A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool Offensive Security Free xssscanningsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanning

Burp-LFI-tests 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite. Offensive Security Free appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion

thc-hydra 0 ( 0 ) A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols. Offensive Security Free password-cracking

cariddi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain. Offensive Security Free api-metadataasset-inventoryasset-discoverysecret-detection

XSSOauthPersistence 0 ( 0 ) Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth Offensive Security Free xss

LFISuite 0 ( 0 ) A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning Offensive Security Free lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion

tko-subs 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records Offensive Security Free dnssubdomain-takeoversecurity-researchpenetration-testing

SSRFmap 0 ( 0 ) Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool Offensive Security Free ssrffuzzerexploitationpenetration-testing

vaf 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim Offensive Security Free fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing