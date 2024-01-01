271 tools and resources
A lightweight and portable Docker container for penetration testers and CTF players
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
An interactive multi-user web JS shell
A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
A tool for recursively querying webservers
A powerful XSS scanning and parameter analysis tool
Fast web spider written in Go
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
A login cracker that can be used to crack many types of authentication protocols.
Automatic tool for DNS rebinding-based SSRF attacks
A tool for security researchers and penetration testers to automate the process of finding sensitive information on a target domain.
Maintaining account persistence via XSS and Oauth
A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
A front-end JavaScript toolkit for creating DNS rebinding attacks
Automatic SSRF fuzzer and exploitation tool
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A simple SSRF-testing sheriff written in Go