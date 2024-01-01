Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
Netdude is a Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for inspection, analysis, and manipulation of tcpdump trace files, allowing easy inspection, modification, and creation of pcap/tcpdump trace files on UNIX-like OS. Its architecture includes a graphical interface for trace file editing, inspection, and analysis, with features like inspecting and filtering packets, editing packet headers, resizing packets, and defining trace areas.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.
Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.
PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
A wireless network detector, sniffer, and intrusion detection system
Authenticated SSRF in Grafana