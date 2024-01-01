Netdude Logo

Netdude is a Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for inspection, analysis, and manipulation of tcpdump trace files, allowing easy inspection, modification, and creation of pcap/tcpdump trace files on UNIX-like OS. Its architecture includes a graphical interface for trace file editing, inspection, and analysis, with features like inspecting and filtering packets, editing packet headers, resizing packets, and defining trace areas.

Network Security
Free
network-securitytcpdumppcapnetwork-analysispacket-capture

