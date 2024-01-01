An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
mXtract is an open-source Linux-based tool developed for penetration testing purposes, allowing users to analyze and dump memory to search for private keys, IP addresses, and passwords using regex patterns. It provides features such as the ability to enter regex lists, clear and readable display, checking memory writability, output in XML and HTML formats, mass scanning of processes, and selecting memory sections to scan.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.