mXtract is an open-source Linux-based tool developed for penetration testing purposes, allowing users to analyze and dump memory to search for private keys, IP addresses, and passwords using regex patterns. It provides features such as the ability to enter regex lists, clear and readable display, checking memory writability, output in XML and HTML formats, mass scanning of processes, and selecting memory sections to scan.