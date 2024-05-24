Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform Logo

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform

by Cytactic

Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Playbooks
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Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform Description

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform is a digital solution designed to help organizations prepare for, manage, and recover from cyber crises. The platform addresses the challenges of poor stakeholder synchronization, inadequate information flow, and complex decision-making during cyber incidents. The platform operates across three main stages: readiness, response, and recovery. During the readiness phase, it analyzes cyber risk and threat landscapes, assesses organizational maturity, and enables customized response planning and crisis simulation exercises. In the response phase, it generates dynamic response plans, assigns prioritized tasks to stakeholders, and provides decision-making support tools with real-time situational awareness. The recovery phase focuses on minimizing reputational damage, securing business process renewal, and addressing regulatory and legal requirements. The platform utilizes Business Process Management Notation (BPMN) to transform complex workflows into interactive flowcharts and executable forms. It incorporates data-driven insights from past and current incidents to optimize response strategies. The solution includes out-of-band collaboration tools for secure team communication, a crisis summary dashboard, and tailored playbooks based on organizational threat models. Cytactic is designed for organizations seeking to improve their cyber crisis preparedness and response capabilities through a centralized, automated platform that consolidates crisis management activities.

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform is Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery developed by Cytactic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Playbooks.

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