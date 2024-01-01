GrokEVT 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GrokEVT is a collection of scripts built for reading Windows® NT/2K/XP/2K3 event log files. GrokEVT is released under the GNU GPL, and is implemented in Python. The scripts work together on one or more mounted Windows® partitions to extract all information needed (registry entries, message templates, and log files) to convert the logs to a human-readable format.