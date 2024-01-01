A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
GrokEVT is a collection of scripts built for reading Windows® NT/2K/XP/2K3 event log files. GrokEVT is released under the GNU GPL, and is implemented in Python. The scripts work together on one or more mounted Windows® partitions to extract all information needed (registry entries, message templates, and log files) to convert the logs to a human-readable format.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.
A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.