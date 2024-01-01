smartmontools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Smartmontools is a set of utility programs that monitor and control the Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (SMART) system built into many modern hard drives. It can automatically notify the system administrator of impending disk failures, allowing them to take proactive measures to prevent data loss. The tools can also be used to monitor the health of the hard drives and to run self-tests on the drives. Smartmontools supports a wide range of hard drive types, including IDE, SCSI, and SATA drives, and is available for a variety of operating systems, including Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, and Windows. The package includes two main tools: smartctl, which is used to control and monitor the SMART system, and smartd, which is a daemon that monitors the drives and sends notifications when a problem is detected.