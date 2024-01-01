Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Smartmontools is a set of utility programs that monitor and control the Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (SMART) system built into many modern hard drives. It can automatically notify the system administrator of impending disk failures, allowing them to take proactive measures to prevent data loss. The tools can also be used to monitor the health of the hard drives and to run self-tests on the drives. Smartmontools supports a wide range of hard drive types, including IDE, SCSI, and SATA drives, and is available for a variety of operating systems, including Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, and Windows. The package includes two main tools: smartctl, which is used to control and monitor the SMART system, and smartd, which is a daemon that monitors the drives and sends notifications when a problem is detected.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
A free endpoint security tool for host investigative capabilities to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis.
A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments