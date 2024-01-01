MultiScanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MultiScanner is a file analysis framework that assists the user in evaluating a set of files by automatically running a suite of tools for the user and aggregating the output. Tools can be custom built Python scripts, web APIs, software running on another machine, etc. Tools are incorporated by creating modules that run in the MultiScanner framework. MultiScanner also supports a distributed workflow for sample storage, analysis, and report viewing. This functionality includes a web interface, a REST API, a distributed file system (GlusterFS), distributed report storage / searching (Elasticsearch), and distributed task management (Celery / RabbitMQ).