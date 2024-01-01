A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
MultiScanner is a file analysis framework that assists the user in evaluating a set of files by automatically running a suite of tools for the user and aggregating the output. Tools can be custom built Python scripts, web APIs, software running on another machine, etc. Tools are incorporated by creating modules that run in the MultiScanner framework. MultiScanner also supports a distributed workflow for sample storage, analysis, and report viewing. This functionality includes a web interface, a REST API, a distributed file system (GlusterFS), distributed report storage / searching (Elasticsearch), and distributed task management (Celery / RabbitMQ).
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
A multithreaded YARA scanner for incident response or malware zoos.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.