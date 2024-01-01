YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg is a tool that generates Yara rules from function basic blocks, allowing for easy identification of specific patterns in malware samples. The tool is based on the script developed by williballenthin and can be used by providing the function address as an argument.