Cybersec Feeds is a threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates updates from over 80 sources including: Government organizations Cybersecurity vendors Threat intelligence teams Security research labs Cybersecurity community blogs The feed provides weekly summaries of: Emerging threats and vulnerabilities Security advisories and patches Malware analysis reports Industry news and developments Regulatory updates Incident response cases The service categorizes information into three main sections: 1. Government Feeds - Official security advisories and vulnerability disclosures 2. Vendor Feeds - Technical analysis and threat research from security companies 3. Personal/Community Feeds - Independent research and security discussions

ALTERNATIVES

Purple Academy by Picus Logo
Purple Academy by Picus

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.

Free
Resources
CTF Resources Logo
CTF Resources

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Free
Resources
M. E. Kabay Courses Logo
M. E. Kabay Courses

Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.

Free
Resources
LAMPSecurity Training Logo
LAMPSecurity Training

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Free
Resources
Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks Logo
Incident Response Techniques for Ransomware Attacks

A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.

Free
Resources
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab Logo
Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.

Free
Resources
Slavehack 2 Logo
Slavehack 2

Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.

Free
Resources
Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19 Logo
Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19

Coursera offers free online learning resources and courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free
Resources

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
