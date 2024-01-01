CAPE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CAPE is a malware sandbox used to execute malicious files in an isolated environment, instrument their dynamic behavior, and collect forensic artifacts. It features behavioral instrumentation, file capture, network traffic capture, malware classification, screenshots, memory dumps, automated unpacking, YARA signature-based classification, configuration extraction, debugger automation, anti-sandbox countermeasures, instruction traces, and an interactive desktop. A free demonstration instance is available online for anyone to use.