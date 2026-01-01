Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector
Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector
Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector Description
Cyber Triage Collector is a standalone Windows executable that extracts digital forensics and incident response artifacts from live Windows systems. The tool collects over 1,000 artifact types including registry hives, event logs, prefetch files, scheduled tasks, processes, network connections, user activity, and file metadata from NTFS MFT. The collector uses an adaptive collection algorithm that starts from predefined rules and dynamically expands based on discovered artifacts. This approach identifies and collects recently used executables, DLLs, scripts, and potential threat actor tools. The tool requires Windows XP or above and administrator credentials to run. Deployment options include EDR agent push via PowerShell scripts, email distribution, USB drives, or remote shares. The collector outputs a single file that can be saved locally, uploaded to a Cyber Triage server, or sent to cloud object storage including Amazon S3 and Azure Blob. Output files support optional public-key encryption. Collection rules can be customized through the Cyber Triage UI to include specific application logs or indicators of compromise. The tool includes both command-line and GUI interfaces. Collected data can be exported to ZIP format for analysis in other forensic tools. The collector supports network-isolated environments by saving collections to local storage for later import. It includes a Deployer PowerShell script for automated deployment across EDR platforms.
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector FAQ
Common questions about Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyber Triage Cyber Triage Collector is Standalone DFIR data collector for Windows systems with adaptive collection developed by Cyber Triage. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with DFIR, Data Acquisition, Digital Forensics.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership