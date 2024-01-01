java2yara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Version 0.6.x is supposed to work with YARA-Signator >= 0.6.X. How to use it: You can easily integrate this repository into your codebase using maven: 1. git clone https://github.com/fxb-cocacoding/java2yara.git 2. cd java2yara 3. mvn package 4. mvn install:install-file -Dfile=target/java2yara-0.6.0-SNAPSHOT.jar -DpomFile=pom.xml Then add the project to your maven repository (the <dependencies>-section of your pom.xml) using the following statement: <!-- java2yara --> <dependency> <groupId>com.cocacoding</groupId> <artifactId>java2yara</artifactId> <version>0.6.0-SNAPSHOT</version> </dependency>