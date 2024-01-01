Forensic Registry EDitor (FRED) Logo

Forensic Registry EDitor (FRED) is a cross-platform registry hive editor that allows for forensic analysis. It includes features such as a hex viewer with data interpreter and a reporting engine that can be extended with custom ECMAScript report templates. FRED is free software, distributed under the GNU General Public License, and is available for download.

