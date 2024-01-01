A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
Forensic Registry EDitor (FRED) is a cross-platform registry hive editor that allows for forensic analysis. It includes features such as a hex viewer with data interpreter and a reporting engine that can be extended with custom ECMAScript report templates. FRED is free software, distributed under the GNU General Public License, and is available for download.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.
A tool that uses Plaso to parse forensic artifacts and disk images, creating custom reports for easier analysis.
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
A powerful reverse engineering framework