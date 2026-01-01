Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit Logo

Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit

Digital forensics suite for processing, analyzing & reporting computer/mobile data

Security Operations
Commercial
Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit Description

Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit is a digital forensics solution designed for law enforcement and private sector organizations to conduct forensic investigations. The product suite includes multiple components for different investigation workflows and scales. FTK Forensic Toolkit serves as the core product for processing, parsing, reviewing, and reporting computer and mobile device data. FTK Lab provides a collaborative environment for large-scale investigations with distributed processing capabilities. FTK Central offers a web-based platform for centralized evidence management and forensic review. FTK Enterprise enables remote preview and collection from on-network and off-network endpoints. FTK Connect automates processes including collection, processing, case creation, searches, labels, and exports. FTK Imager is a free tool for data preview, imaging, hash report generation, and image mounting. The solution processes various artifact types including images, videos, messages, web activity, system data, passwords, and geolocation information. The platform uses distributed processing engines to handle large data sets and supports remote agent collection from endpoints and cloud data sources. The system is designed to provide forensically-sound collection and analysis for investigations and incident response scenarios.

Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit FAQ

Common questions about Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit is Digital forensics suite for processing, analyzing & reporting computer/mobile data developed by Exterro. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Artifact Management, DFIR, Digital Forensics.

