Tool for randomizing Cobalt Strike Malleable C2 profiles to evade static, signature-based detection controls.
SauronEye is a search tool designed to locate specific files containing sensitive information like passwords by scanning directories for files with specific words.
A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.
Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
A practical guide on NTLM relaying for Active Directory attacks.
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.