CrowdStrike Community Tools 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform. Featured tools include CRT (CrowdStrike Reporting Tool for Azure), CrowdStrike MISP Importer Tool, Falcon Orchestrator, CAST (CrowdStrike Archive Scanning Tool), CrowdStrike Heartbleed Scanner, CrowdStrike ShellShock Scanner, CrowdDetox, Tortilla, CrowdInspect. Discover more at the CrowdStrike Resource Center with case studies, customer stories, data sheets, demos, guides, infographics, reports, videos, and white papers.