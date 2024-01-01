CrowdStrike Community Tools

Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.
Free tools for the CrowdStrike customer community to support their use of the Falcon platform. Featured tools include CRT (CrowdStrike Reporting Tool for Azure), CrowdStrike MISP Importer Tool, Falcon Orchestrator, CAST (CrowdStrike Archive Scanning Tool), CrowdStrike Heartbleed Scanner, CrowdStrike ShellShock Scanner, CrowdDetox, Tortilla, CrowdInspect. Discover more at the CrowdStrike Resource Center with case studies, customer stories, data sheets, demos, guides, infographics, reports, videos, and white papers.
Node package for preparing CTF events with OWASP Juice Shop challenges for popular CTF frameworks.
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.
A tool to verify the integrity of PNG, JNG, and MNG files and extract detailed information about the image.
Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.
A tool to dump a Git repository from a website
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.