Yara Pattern Scanner

Right click a folder or file to scan for crypto patterns, hacking team malware, packers, and malicious documents using PEID signatures. Install by extracting the files to C:\yara\yara32.exe, C:\yara\icons, and C:\yara\mailware, then run the registry file to add the right-click menu option. Get new Yara rules from https://github.com/Yara-Rules/rules and new binary releases from https://github.com/plusvic/yara/releases/tag/v3.4.0.