Yara Pattern Scanner

Discontinued project for file-less persistence, attacks, and anti-forensic capabilities on Windows 7 32-bit systems.
Right click a folder or file to scan for crypto patterns, hacking team malware, packers, and malicious documents using PEID signatures. Install by extracting the files to C:\yara\yara32.exe, C:\yara\icons, and C:\yara\mailware, then run the registry file to add the right-click menu option. Get new Yara rules from https://github.com/Yara-Rules/rules and new binary releases from https://github.com/plusvic/yara/releases/tag/v3.4.0.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
A Burp plugin for identifying potential vulnerabilities in web applications
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.