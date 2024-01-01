A command-line utility and Python package for mounting and unmounting various disk image formats with support for different volume systems and filesystems.
Hayabusa is a Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool created by the Yamato Security group in Japan. It is written in Rust, supports multi-threading for speed, and offers Sigma-compatible detection rules in YML format for easy customization and extensibility. It can be used for live analysis on single systems, offline analysis on multiple systems, or enterprise-wide threat hunting with Velociraptor, providing a consolidated CSV timeline output for analysis in various tools like LibreOffice, Timeline Explorer, Elastic Stack, and Timesketch.
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations