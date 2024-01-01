AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

These run-books are created to be used as templates only. They should be customized by administrators working with AWS to suit their particular needs, risks, available tools and work processes. These guides are not official AWS documentation and are provided as-is to customers using AWS products and who are looking to improve their incident response capability. The run-books included below cover several common scenarios faced by AWS customers. They outline steps based on the NIST Computer Security Incident Handling Guide (Special Publication 800-61 Revision 2) that can be used to: - Gather evidence - Contain and then eradicate the incident - Recover from the incident - Conduct post-incident activities, including post-mortem and feedback processes Interested readers may also find the AWS Security Incident Response Guide (first published in June 2019) a useful guide as an overview of how the below steps were created. Each runbook corresponds to a unique incident and there are 5 parts to handling each incident type, following the NIST guidelines referenced above. Each part corresponds to an action in that NIST document. It is not sufficient to customize t