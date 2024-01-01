AfterGlow Cloud 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AfterGlow Cloud is a visualization tool that allows users to upload data and visualize it as graphs on-the-fly. This project, developed as part of Google's Summer of Code 2012 under The Honeynet Project, is based on the command-line tool AfterGlow and primarily runs on Django. For installation, it requires a database system like MySQL and can be deployed on Apache with mod_wsgi.