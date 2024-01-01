A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.
AfterGlow Cloud is a visualization tool that allows users to upload data and visualize it as graphs on-the-fly. This project, developed as part of Google's Summer of Code 2012 under The Honeynet Project, is based on the command-line tool AfterGlow and primarily runs on Django. For installation, it requires a database system like MySQL and can be deployed on Apache with mod_wsgi.
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups from 2015, addressing common issues in CTF write-ups.
A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
A collection of CTF source files and write-ups that anyone can contribute to
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name
Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.