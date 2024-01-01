A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats. It extracts any trailing data after the image's closing bytes and any hidden files embedded within the image. The tool relies on magic numbers, hexdumps, and binary data alone, and does not support Steganography related to color/pixel/filter/LSB. Note that short byte combinations might create false positives, and manual review of the hexdump may be necessary in complex cases.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
A library and tools to access and manipulate VMware Virtual Disk (VMDK) files.
Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.
A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.
Open source Python library for NTFS analysis