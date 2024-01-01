stegextract 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats. It extracts any trailing data after the image's closing bytes and any hidden files embedded within the image. The tool relies on magic numbers, hexdumps, and binary data alone, and does not support Steganography related to color/pixel/filter/LSB. Note that short byte combinations might create false positives, and manual review of the hexdump may be necessary in complex cases.