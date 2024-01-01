Kansa 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to run user-contributed modules across hosts in an enterprise to collect data for incident response, breach hunts, or building an environmental baseline. It's recommended to upgrade to Powershell v3 or later for optimal performance. For more information, visit: - http://trustedsignal.blogspot.com/search/label/Kansa - http://www.powershellmagazine.com/2014/07/18/kansa-a-powershell-based-incident-response-framework/ To use it, after downloading and unzipping the project, unblock the ps1 files by running: ls -r *.ps1 | Unblock-File. Ensure to check and set your execution policies accordingly.