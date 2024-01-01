Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
A modular incident response framework in Powershell that uses Powershell Remoting to run user-contributed modules across hosts in an enterprise to collect data for incident response, breach hunts, or building an environmental baseline. It's recommended to upgrade to Powershell v3 or later for optimal performance. For more information, visit: - http://trustedsignal.blogspot.com/search/label/Kansa - http://www.powershellmagazine.com/2014/07/18/kansa-a-powershell-based-incident-response-framework/ To use it, after downloading and unzipping the project, unblock the ps1 files by running: ls -r *.ps1 | Unblock-File. Ensure to check and set your execution policies accordingly.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.
A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.
Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.
A DFIR Playbook Spec based on YAML for collaborative incident response processes.
Automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) software for rapid incident response and intrusion investigations.