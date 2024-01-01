iOS Frequent Locations Dumper Logo

Dump the contents of the StateModel#.archive files located in /private/var/mobile/Library/Caches/com.apple.routined/ Usage: python dump_freq_locs.py -output {k, c, e} <StateModel#.archive> Output Options: k - KML c - CSV e - Everything (KML & CSV) Dependencies: hexdump.py: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/hexdump ccl_bplist.py: https://github.com/cclgroupltd/ccl-bplist Sample Output: sample_dump_freq_locs.txt - Sample script output Related Information: http://www.mac4n6.com/blog/2015/12/20/parsing-the-ios-frequent-locations

