iOS Frequent Locations Dumper

Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.
Dump the contents of the StateModel#.archive files located in /private/var/mobile/Library/Caches/com.apple.routined/ Usage: python dump_freq_locs.py -output {k, c, e} <StateModel#.archive> Output Options: k - KML c - CSV e - Everything (KML & CSV) Dependencies: hexdump.py: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/hexdump ccl_bplist.py: https://github.com/cclgroupltd/ccl-bplist Sample Output: sample_dump_freq_locs.txt - Sample script output Related Information: http://www.mac4n6.com/blog/2015/12/20/parsing-the-ios-frequent-locations
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
Exterro is a data risk management platform that optimizes e-discovery, digital forensics, and cybersecurity compliance operations.
Second-order subdomain takeover scanner
A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.