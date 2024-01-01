CAPA 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Capa is a tool that detects capabilities in executable files, providing insights into what a program can do, such as installing services, relying on HTTP to communicate, or being a backdoor. It supports various file formats, including PE, ELF, .NET, and shellcode files. Capa provides a detailed report of the capabilities of a given executable, including ATT&CK tactics and techniques, and can be used to analyze CAPE sandbox reports for dynamic capability extraction.