Capa is a tool that detects capabilities in executable files, providing insights into what a program can do, such as installing services, relying on HTTP to communicate, or being a backdoor. It supports various file formats, including PE, ELF, .NET, and shellcode files. Capa provides a detailed report of the capabilities of a given executable, including ATT&CK tactics and techniques, and can be used to analyze CAPE sandbox reports for dynamic capability extraction.

