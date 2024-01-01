Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
Capa is a tool that detects capabilities in executable files, providing insights into what a program can do, such as installing services, relying on HTTP to communicate, or being a backdoor. It supports various file formats, including PE, ELF, .NET, and shellcode files. Capa provides a detailed report of the capabilities of a given executable, including ATT&CK tactics and techniques, and can be used to analyze CAPE sandbox reports for dynamic capability extraction.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links
A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.
A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications