Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers, supporting various types of data such as URLs, download history, cache records, bookmarks, saved passwords, and more, presenting the extracted data in a timeline for forensic analysis. It offers a simple web UI accessible through 'hindsight_gui.py' or 'hindsight_gui.exe' on Windows, allowing users to specify the Chrome profile path for analysis and save results in different formats.