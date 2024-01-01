ID-spoofing NFS client
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers, supporting various types of data such as URLs, download history, cache records, bookmarks, saved passwords, and more, presenting the extracted data in a timeline for forensic analysis. It offers a simple web UI accessible through 'hindsight_gui.py' or 'hindsight_gui.exe' on Windows, allowing users to specify the Chrome profile path for analysis and save results in different formats.
A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.
A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network