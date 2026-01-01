Allgress Simplified Incident Management Description

Allgress Simplified Incident Management is a platform designed for security and risk professionals to manage security incidents and investigations. The platform provides a centralized document collection site with information gathering templates for organizing investigation materials. The system supports full lifecycle management of security incidents, including submission, investigation, handling, response, and remediation. It offers incident triage, coordination, and resolution capabilities through a workflow-based approach. Users can collaborate with team members through federated chat functionality for incident investigation and remediation activities. The platform includes root cause analysis capabilities and detailed reporting features. It allows organizations to create customized incident types based on their specific requirements. Incidents can be escalated to the Allgress Risk Register to inform overall risk posture. The solution provides dashboards for monitoring incident statistics and status tracking. Built-in notification triggers enable swift information sharing with stakeholders. The platform tracks incidents based on their business impact and maintains focus for allocated triage teams on their assigned incidents. Reporting capabilities include both ad-hoc and scheduled reporting options to inform management teams about current incident statuses. The system is designed to help organizations track and respond to security threats affecting critical infrastructure.