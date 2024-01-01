Pancake Viewer Logo

A DFVFS backed viewer project with a WxPython GUI. Feedback, suggestions, and help are all welcome. With the right teamwork, we could make this a neat tool. Dependencies: - DFVFS Homepage: [DFVFS](https://github.com/log2timeline/dfvfs) - WxPython (v3.0) Homepage: [WxPython](https://www.wxpython.org/) How to build: [Building DFVFS](https://github.com/log2timeline/dfvfs/wiki/Building) Future Functionality: - First priority is to allow extraction of files. - Other short term priorities include a Plugin viewer system to allow for better viewing of specific file types (mainly utilizing libyal) such as Plists, Events (Evt, Evtx), USN, etc. Foreseen Shortcomings: - Currently not sure how to implement a method for viewing objects (files, volumes, disk) in hex. The hex pane will soon be removed. Assistance is welcome in this project, especially in areas beyond the current capabilities.

