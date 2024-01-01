iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This software allows the user to browse through the content of an iPhone/iPad backup made by iTunes or other software, showing properties of files such as real name, UNIX permissions, data hash, and more. It provides viewers for ASCII, PLIST, SQLITE, and HEX formats, with a plugin system for custom views.