iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer

A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques
This software allows the user to browse through the content of an iPhone/iPad backup made by iTunes or other software, showing properties of files such as real name, UNIX permissions, data hash, and more. It provides viewers for ASCII, PLIST, SQLITE, and HEX formats, with a plugin system for custom views.
A comprehensive guide to incident response and computer forensics, covering the entire lifecycle of incident response and remediation.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
IE10Analyzer can parse and recover records from WebCacheV01.dat, providing detailed information and conversion capabilities.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis