Public access to Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) and other data for readers of Security Scorecard's technical blog posts and reports.
VX-Underground is a comprehensive online repository of malware samples, comprising various collections including ATM Malware, Argus, Bazaar, Families, InTheWild, Twitter IOC, VirusSign, and VirusShare, totaling 8 folders with a vast array of cyber threats. These collections provide valuable resources for cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and organizations to analyze and understand the evolving threat landscape, enhancing their defenses and countermeasures against malware and other cyber threats.
Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package.
A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.
Facilitates distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems.
A command-line tool that fetches known URLs from various sources to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.