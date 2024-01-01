A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.
MemLabs is an educational, introductory set of CTF-styled challenges aimed at encouraging students, security researchers, and CTF players to start with Memory Forensics. The main goal of creating this repository is to provide a reliable platform for individuals to learn, practice, and enhance their skills in memory forensics through CTF-style challenges. The structure of the repository includes different levels of difficulty challenges from Beginner's Luck to The Reckoning, each designed to help users understand how to approach CTF challenges and use volatility effectively.
A Python 2.x tool for memory analysis on Mac OS X systems with support for various OS versions and memory image export capabilities.
Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.
Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
A repository containing material from a talk on sub-domain enumeration techniques