MemLabs is an educational, introductory set of CTF-styled challenges aimed at encouraging students, security researchers, and CTF players to start with Memory Forensics. The main goal of creating this repository is to provide a reliable platform for individuals to learn, practice, and enhance their skills in memory forensics through CTF-style challenges. The structure of the repository includes different levels of difficulty challenges from Beginner's Luck to The Reckoning, each designed to help users understand how to approach CTF challenges and use volatility effectively.