M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit

A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Meet M.E.A.T! From Jack Farley - BlackStone Discovery. This toolkit aims to help forensicators perform different kinds of acquisitions on iOS devices (and Android in the future). Requirements to run from source: Windows or Linux, Python 3.7.4 or 3.7.2, Pip packages seen in requirements.txt. Types of Acquisitions Supported: iOS Devices Logical - Using the logical acquisition flag on MEAT will instruct the tool to extract files and folders accessible through AFC on jailed devices. The specific folder that allows access is: \private\var\mobile\Media, which includes folders such as: AirFair, Books, DCIM, Downloads, general_storage, iTunes_Control, MediaAnalysis, PhotoData, Photos, PublicStaging, Purchases, Recordings. Filesystem iOS Device Prerequisites: Jailbroken iOS Device, AFC2 Installed via Cydia. Using the filesystem acquisition flag on MEAT will instruct the tool to start the AFC2 service and copy all files and folders back to the host machine. This method requires the device to be jailbroken with the following package installed: Apple File Conduit 2. This method can also be changed by the user using the -filesystemPath flag to instruct MEAT to only extract specific folders.
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
A Forensic Framework for Skype with various investigative options.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
Advanced computer forensics software with efficient features.
A suite of console tools for working with timestamps in Windows with 100-nanosecond precision.