The program xplot was written in the late 1980s to support the analysis of TCP packet traces. Downloads of the program xplot are available on the xplot.org website. The most recent complete release is xplot-0.90.tar.gz, but for better color support on modern hardware, consider using the interim release xplot-0.90.7.tar.gz. If you need demo files, download version 0.90.tar.gz. A patch to version 0.90.7 creates version 0.90.7.1, which can be compiled with gcc-3.3. For beginners, it is recommended to use xplot-0.90.7.1.tar.gz and obtain the demo files from the larger 0.90.tar.gz file.