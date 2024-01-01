GRR Rapid Response 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GRR Rapid Response is an incident response framework focused on remote live forensics. GRR is a python client (agent) that is installed on target systems, and python server infrastructure that can manage and talk to clients. Documentation: Please visit our documentation website if you want to know more about GRR. Contact Us: GitHub issues - github.com/google/grr/issues, GRR Users mailing list, Follow us on Twitter for announcements of GRR user meetups. We use a Gitter chat room during meetups. Screenshots