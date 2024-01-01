YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Visually inspect all of the regex matches (and their sexier, more cloak and dagger cousins, the YARA matches) found in binary data and/or text. See what happens when you force various character encodings upon those matched bytes. With colors. Quick Start: - pipx install yaralyzer - Scan against YARA definitions in a file: yaralyze --yara-rules /secret/vault/sigmunds_malware_rules.yara lacan_buys_the_dip.pdf - Scan against an arbitrary regular expression: yaralyze --regex-pattern 'good and evil.*of\s+\w+byte' the_crypto_archipelago.exe - Scan against an arbitrary YARA hex pattern: yaralyze --hex-pattern 'd0 93 d0 a3 d0 [-] 9b d0 90 d0 93' one_day_in_the_life_of_ivan_cryptosovich.bin What It Do: See the actual bytes your YARA rules are matching. No more digging around copy/pasting the start positions reported by YARA into your favorite hex editor. Displays both the bytes matched by YARA as well as a configurable number of bytes before and after each match in hexadecimal and 'raw' python string representation. Do the same for byte patterns and regular expressions without writing a YARA file. If you're too lazy to write a YARA file but are trying to determine, say, whether the