DFIRTrack (Digital Forensics and Incident Response Tracking application) is an open source web application mainly based on Django using a PostgreSQL database back end. In contrast to other great incident response tools, which are mainly case-based and support the work of CERTs, SOCs etc. in their daily business, DFIRTrack is focused on handling one or more major incidents with a lot of affected systems as it is often observed in APT cases. It is meant to be used as a tool for dedicated incident response teams in large cases. So, of course, CERTs and SOCs may use DFIRTrack as well, but they may feel it will be more appropriate in special cases instead of every day work. In contrast to case-based applications, DFIRTrack rather works in a system-based fashion. It keeps track of the status of various systems and the tasks and forensic artifacts associated with them, keeping the analyst well-informed about the status and number of affected systems at any time during the investigation phase up to the remediation phase of the incident response process. The main entities for incident tracking are: systems, artifacts, tasks, cases, tags, notes, and report items. One focus is the fast and r