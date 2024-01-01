LiMEaide v2.0 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LiMEaide is a python application designed to remotely or locally dump RAM of a Linux client and create a volatility profile for later analysis on your local host. It simplifies Linux digital forensics by offering three primary modes of operation: Remote, Socket, and Locally. Remote mode initiates connection with SSH and transfers data over SFTP, Socket mode transfers the memory image over a TCP socket without writing to disk, and Locally mode maintains execution in its working directory without opening network sockets. For detailed usage, refer to the wiki.