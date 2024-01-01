LiMEaide v2.0

A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
LiMEaide is a python application designed to remotely or locally dump RAM of a Linux client and create a volatility profile for later analysis on your local host. It simplifies Linux digital forensics by offering three primary modes of operation: Remote, Socket, and Locally. Remote mode initiates connection with SSH and transfers data over SFTP, Socket mode transfers the memory image over a TCP socket without writing to disk, and Locally mode maintains execution in its working directory without opening network sockets. For detailed usage, refer to the wiki.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.
Dissect is a digital forensics & incident response framework that simplifies the analysis of forensic artefacts from various disk and file formats.
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
Fridump is an open source memory dumping tool using the Frida framework for dumping memory addresses from various platforms.
Automated collection tool for incident response triage in Windows systems.