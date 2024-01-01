Steganography Toolkit 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project is a Docker image useful for solving Steganography challenges as those you can find at CTF platforms like hackthebox.eu. The image comes pre-installed with many popular tools and several screening scripts you can use check simple things. Usage: First make sure you have Docker installed. Then you can use the shell scripts bin/build.sh and bin/run.sh in this repo to build the image and run the container. You will be dropped into a bash shell inside the container. It will have the data folder mounted, into which you can put the files to analyze. If you don't use the scripts, follow these steps: Build image (docker build -t <image_name> .) or pull from Docker hub (docker pull dominicbreuker/stego-toolkit). Start a container with your files mounted to the folder /data (docker run -it <image_name> -v /local/folder/with/data:/data /bin/bash). Use CLI tools and screening scripts on your files: e.g., run check_jpg.sh image.jpg to create a quick report, or run brute_jpg.sh image.jpg wordlist.txt to try extracting hidden data with various tools and passwords.