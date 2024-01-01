A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
Aperi'Solve is an online platform for layer analysis on images, utilizing tools like zsteg, steghide, outguess, exiftool, binwalk, foremost, and strings for steganography analysis, supporting various image formats.
Documentation project for Digital Forensics Artifact Repository
A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.
Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.